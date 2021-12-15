ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, probable XI, Dream11 picks

By Mudeet Arora
90min.com
 4 days ago

The two unbeaten teams, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC clash in the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday. Both teams have faced each other 14 times in the past with Chennaiyin FC claiming six wins and Mumbai City...

www.90min.com

#Mumbai City Fc#Dream11#Islanders#Isl#Xi#Star Sports Network#Star Sports 2 Hd#Star Sports 3#Star Sports 1 Hindi#Channels Tamil#Bengali#Telugu#Disney Hotstar#Jio Tv#Gk
