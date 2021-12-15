Lotus co-founder Hazel Chapman dies

Inspired by her own health journey and world travels, health coach Nico Doniele teamed up with EVO founder Nick Neuman to open Santé, a high-end, 5,000 square-foot restaurant in North Scottsdale with an emphasis on healthy, organic food. Her motto, “Let us live to eat and live longer to eat,” is reflected in the globally inspired menu, which has vegan, vegetarian, paleo, gluten-free, keto and low FODMAP options. “We wanted to create a restaurant where people with all kinds of dietary restrictions can dine together and enjoy the community and connection we’ve been missing over the last nearly two years,” Doniele said in a press release. Santé also has a grab-and-go marketplace. To find out more, we asked Doniele six questions about her new venture.
