Nominees chosen for vacant judicial seat in Kentucky

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three nominees have been chosen for a vacant judge’s position in Kentucky.

The vacancy is in Daviess County District Court to fill the seat left open when Judge Daniel M. Burlew II retired Dec. 1.

The Judicial Nominating Commission announced that the nominees are attorneys Heather Lynn Wagner Blackburn, Shannon LeMaster Meyer and James Nicholas Payne, all of Owensboro.

Blackburn is a public defender and graduate of the University of North Dakota law school.

Meyer is a county prosecutor and graduated from the University of Louisville law school.

Payne is a prosecutor with the Daviess County commonwealth’s attorney office and graduate of the University of Kentucky law school.

The three names will be sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

