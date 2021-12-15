ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Singapore Airlines in provisional deal to buy seven A350 freighters

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Order Book#Letter Of Intent#Aircraft#Reuters#Singapore Airlines Ltd#A320neos
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Plans Large A380 Return For Summer 2022

Singapore Airlines seems to be planning a significant return of the Airbus A380 when the IATA summer 2022 schedule kicks off. According to schedule data, the airline plans to fly the giant of the skies to eight destinations by the start of April, including a fifth freedom flight from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Sydney
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Air France-KLM signs for up to 160 A320neos and eight A350 freighters

Air France-KLM has signed for up to 160 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, including 100 firm orders, and has become the fourth customer to commit to buying the manufacturer’s new A350 Freighter. The group has signed for 100 A320neo-family aircraft and taken acquisition rights on 60 more to renew the KLM...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Airbus A380 aircraft returns to Singapore Airlines fleet

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Singapore Airlines in India has announced the return of Airbus A380 Superjumbo aircraft after a 20-month break in services, said a press release. Starting 10 January 2022, the A380 will replace the Airbus A350-900 on the SQ 424/423 vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services between...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Singapore Airlines To Reintroduce A380s On Its Transatlantic Route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will bring back its Airbus A380 on the Singapore (SIN)-Frankfurt (FRA)-New York JFK route starting March 27, 2022. The announcement comes after a nearly two-year halt on the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIA will operate its newest A380 cabin products (in service since... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

Singapore Airlines To Sell Aviation Products from Upcycled Aircraft Parts

Soon aviation enthusiasts can look forward to a wide range of unique products made from Singapore Airlines upcycled aircraft materials. These include furniture made from the Airline’s Business Class seats, cabin windows and overhead compartments, as well as fashion apparel and accessories made from life vests, linen sourced from aircraft cushion covers, bedsheets, blankets and tableware redesigned from decommissioned service ware.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wibqam.com

S.Korea’s fin min to prepare $3.6 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. Of the total package, some 3.2 trillion won would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Indonesia’s GoTo appoints underwriters for $1 billion IPO -Bloomberg News

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm GoTo Group has appointed underwriters to manage a $1 billion initial public offering which could take place as early as the first quarter of next year, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources. GoTo, a merger between ride hailing app Gojek and...
BUSINESS
onemileatatime.com

Singapore Airlines A380 With New Suites Coming To JFK

Singapore Airlines will soon start offering its latest A380 inflight product on a route to the United States, which is exciting. New Singapore Airlines A380 flying to United States. Based on the latest schedule update, as of March 27, 2022, Singapore Airlines will fly its Airbus A380 with the latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 707?

The Boeing 707 is one of the most important aircraft to date. It was the first commercially successful jet, ushering in the age of jet travel. The aircraft also marked the start of Boeing’s rise in developing commercial aircraft and the beginning of the 7X7 series. It was initially popular in the US, but soon entered service with airlines around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

PLAY Reveals Its First United States Routes With UK-US Fares From £139

Iceland’s newest airline PLAY has unveiled its initial routes to the United States, set to launch next spring. The carrier will fly to Boston and Baltimore/Washington multiple times per week, offering a connecting itinerary from London Stansted with a layover at Keflavik Airport of under two hours. To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares between now and Christmas Eve.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy