Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron...

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Stanford To Begin Winter 2022 Quarter Online, Require Booster Shots Amid Omicron Concerns

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Amid concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, Stanford University announced Thursday that the first two weeks of classes in the Winter 2022 quarter will be conducted online and that the schools will require student to receive booster shots. “We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses,” university provost Persis Dell and associate vice provost Russell Farr said in a letter to students. “The current uncertainty around Omicron poses a number of logistical challenges for the start of in-person...
STANFORD, CA
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Fox News

Colleges back at square one when fighting COVID

COLLEGES
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Plans To Start Next Semester In Person But Warns Of Changing Pandemic Conditions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State is putting students and faculty on notice that they may have to work and attend classes remotely next semester. With COVID-19 cases rising, along with hospitalizations, the university says it plans to start the spring semester in person, but conditions may change that. Penn State President Eric Barron says the school is monitoring the situation over the winter break and will give an update on December 30.
PENN, PA
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
The 74

Mandates, Tests, ‘Enforcers’ Help CO College Students Remain On-Campus

One Colorado college hired students to act as COVID enforcers. Another school conducts about 10,000 COVID-19 tests a week. As fall semester concludes, Newsline examined how three Colorado colleges and universities managed COVID-19 on campus as a wave of cases arose in the state. Since the start of the semester, COVID-19 cases increased across Colorado. […]
COLLEGES
WFAE

1st vaccinated nurse in the U.S. reflects 1 year later

Tomorrow marks one year since the first COVID vaccine was authorized in the U.S. Cameras captured images and video of the first person to get the jab following the authorization. She's a nurse on Long Island who was unwittingly thrust into the limelight. And as NPR's Allison Aubrey reports, what she has done with her notoriety has inspired others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

No Timeline To Restore Maryland’s COVID-19 Dashboard As Universities See Cases Spike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – COVID-19 outbreaks are causing local universities to cancel events and change how the fall semesters conclude.The University of Maryland College Park on Thursday canceled its winter commencement after nearly 100 new cases were detected on campus.Towson University reported 112 cases Thursday, mostly from students, school officials say.“I just think it’s crazy how, you know, it’s coming back. And, I just thought it’s getting better,” Towson University student Asia Curry said.Effective Friday night, Towson University is moving final exams to virtual format and changing its dining services to carry-out only.“It’s scary,” student Nick Sparshatt said. “Going back to...
MARYLAND STATE
KATU.com

Teacher leaving the profession says 'no job is worth this'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily News

Columbia University study shows omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots

A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

‘We’ve never seen this before’: Covid positivity doubles in three days in NYC as Omicron detected in 38 US states

The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'There needs to be a quick and devastating take down': Emails show how Fauci and head of NIH worked to discredit three experts who penned the Great Barrington Declaration which called for an end to lockdowns

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal. The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAE

Scientists confirm first omicron cases in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Scientists say they have confirmed the first three cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in South Carolina. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said Wednesday that the identified cases were all in the state’s Lowcountry region — one each in Charleston, North Charleston and Johns Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Sacramento

Delta College To Forgive Student Debt, Totaling $3.6 Million

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start. “The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory. This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic. This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
COLLEGES
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

