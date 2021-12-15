Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID
By The Associated Press
WFAE
4 days ago
Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron...
It turns out the newest variant doesn’t give a damn about your final exams — at least not if you’re a Cornell student, where 903 students tested positive for COVID between December 7-13. The spookiest part? A significant number of those cases were identified as the Omicron variant.
STANFORD (CBS SF) – Amid concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, Stanford University announced Thursday that the first two weeks of classes in the Winter 2022 quarter will be conducted online and that the schools will require student to receive booster shots.
“We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses,” university provost Persis Dell and associate vice provost Russell Farr said in a letter to students.
“The current uncertainty around Omicron poses a number of logistical challenges for the start of in-person...
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”
Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible.
Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal.
Online library services and some library services will be available.
Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community.
“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State is putting students and faculty on notice that they may have to work and attend classes remotely next semester.
With COVID-19 cases rising, along with hospitalizations, the university says it plans to start the spring semester in person, but conditions may change that.
Penn State President Eric Barron says the school is monitoring the situation over the winter break and will give an update on December 30.
Nearly 100 students at a school in Connecticut were asked to quarantine due to an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a new report.WTNH reported on Friday, Dec. 10, that a representative for New Haven Public Schools said 97 students at the Barnard Environmental Science & Technology School were i…
One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
One Colorado college hired students to act as COVID enforcers. Another school conducts about 10,000 COVID-19 tests a week. As fall semester concludes, Newsline examined how three Colorado colleges and universities managed COVID-19 on campus as a wave of cases arose in the state. Since the start of the semester, COVID-19 cases increased across Colorado. […]
Tomorrow marks one year since the first COVID vaccine was authorized in the U.S. Cameras captured images and video of the first person to get the jab following the authorization. She's a nurse on Long Island who was unwittingly thrust into the limelight. And as NPR's Allison Aubrey reports, what she has done with her notoriety has inspired others.
Harvard University has waived the ACT and SAT standardized testing requirement for graduating classes of students through 2030, a total of four application cycles. The announcement was made on Thursday and said that the decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its continued...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – COVID-19 outbreaks are causing local universities to cancel events and change how the fall semesters conclude.The University of Maryland College Park on Thursday canceled its winter commencement after nearly 100 new cases were detected on campus.Towson University reported 112 cases Thursday, mostly from students, school officials say.“I just think it’s crazy how, you know, it’s coming back. And, I just thought it’s getting better,” Towson University student Asia Curry said.Effective Friday night, Towson University is moving final exams to virtual format and changing its dining services to carry-out only.“It’s scary,” student Nick Sparshatt said. “Going back to...
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal. The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty...
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Scientists say they have confirmed the first three cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in South Carolina. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said Wednesday that the identified cases were all in the state’s Lowcountry region — one each in Charleston, North Charleston and Johns Island.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start.
“The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory.
This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic.
This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
