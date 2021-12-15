ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boris Johnson to face MPs following massive revolt against Covid plans

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrbmt_0dNHMPCN00

Boris Johnson will face Parliament following a massive revolt over his coronavirus plans which has left questions over his authority.

The Prime Minister is under intense pressure after 100 backbenchers defied him on the issue which has come to define his premiership – the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday, which will be seen as another test of his leadership, Mr Johnson will hope for a visible show of support from Tory MPs in the final Prime Minister’s Questions session of the year.

The scale of the rebellion – the biggest suffered by Mr Johnson – came as a surprise to the Tory leadership and followed a personal appeal by the Prime Minister to his MPs at a meeting just an hour before the vote.

Nearly a third of his MPs voted against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes in nightclubs and large venues, with many saying they were unhappy about the way Mr Johnson was leading the country and his party.

The unrest on the Tory benches could also make it politically harder for the Government to introduce new restrictions in England if the Omicron wave of coronavirus proves as dangerous as Mr Johnson’s scientific advisers fear.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he believes that no further measures will be required before Christmas.

The Commons rises for its Christmas break on Thursday but Mr Shapps said Parliament would be recalled if it was decided that further restrictions are needed.

“We have got in place now the measures that we believe will see us through to the new year,” Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast.

“If we did need to do anything else, Parliament would be recalled too in order to vote on doing that, so it won’t just be an automated thing.”

He insisted that Mr Johnson’s authority has not been damaged despite the revolt, which saw MPs ranging from veteran former Cabinet ministers to newly elected Louie French defy the whip.

Mr Shapps told LBC: “In terms of his authority, I saw the Prime Minister on Sunday night asking the country to get the booster jab and yesterday walked past huge queues around the block of people responding to the Prime Minister’s plea.”

But in Parliament, 126 MPs voted against regulations to make Covid passes – known by critics as vaccine passports despite also allowing for a test result to be included – mandatory in nightclubs and other large venues, with fines for establishments that refused or those who faked the documentation.

This included 98 Conservatives, according to Parliament’s division list, but rebel ringleader Steve Baker said he believed there was another Tory who defied the whip, plus two tellers for the noes.

Former chief whip Mark Harper, leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Tories sceptical about restrictions, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that Mr Johnson “should act differently” now.

“Instead of the Prime Minister making a late-night address on Sunday and scaring many people witless, a better thing to do would have been to come to the House of Commons on Monday to set out in detail the advice that he’s received, the things that he thinks needs to happen as a result, and allow Members of Parliament to ask questions and then for him to answer them.

“So what I’m calling for is for him to change how he operates.”

The measures still passed comfortably, as Labour supported the Government in the vote.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Boris Johnson is too weak to lead. The public is safer thanks to Labour putting people’s health before party politics.

“The Prime Minister needs to take a long, hard look at himself and ask whether he has the authority to take this country through the pandemic.”

The message from Tory MPs comes as many are still angry over the revelations of alleged parties and gatherings held in Downing Street and elsewhere during lockdown restrictions, as well as longer held resentment about the Government’s handling of the standards row involving former minister Owen Paterson which led to Thursday’s by-election.

On Tuesday night, a photograph emerged in the Daily Mirror of a previously reported party held by Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey’s campaign team on December 14 last year.

Mr Bailey quit as head of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee ahead of the publication of the photograph.

Mr Shapps told Today “that scene is absolutely unacceptable” and “that was not authorised by the Conservative Party”.

The Mirror also reported No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz on December 15 were told to “go out the back” after the event.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been asked to investigate, and could report back as early as this week.

A Government spokesperson said: “Given there is an ongoing review, it would be inappropriate to comment while that is ongoing.”

But the Liberal Democrats, who say they are now “neck and neck” with the Tories in the North Shropshire poll, said the various scandals would hit the party – which previously enjoyed a nearly 23,000 majority in the seat – at the ballot box.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: 'You're going the wrong way Boris' - Lord Frost's resignation deals embattled PM a fresh blow, with Tory MPs backing key ally's fears over Government's direction over Plan B restrictions, tax hikes and Net Zero green agenda

Boris Johnson has been dealt a severe blow following the sensational resignation of Cabinet Minister Lord Frost, which has sparked discussions among Conservative MPs about the Government's direction over Covid, taxes and green policies. Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain's departure from the EU as Brexit Minister, is understood to have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Top civil servant investigating Downing Street party claims ‘attended Christmas drinks’

Britain’s top civil servant – who is investigating claims parties were held at Downing Street – has been accused of attending an impromptu Christmas drinks himself last year in breach of Covid rules, The Independent has learnt.Simon Case, who was asked by Boris Johnson to look into potential government gatherings at the end of 2020, is alleged to have shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December 2020, according to two Whitehall officials who attended the event.The informal event, according to a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico, was said to have taken place at his office and...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
AFP

UK's Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he took "personal responsibility" for a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative party, which has prompted questions about his leadership after weeks of scandals. "I take personal responsibility," the embattled Johnson said in a clip for television news, calling the vote in the North Shropshire constituency in central England that handed victory to the Liberal Democrats "very disappointing". 
POLITICS
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a by-election.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Covid#Liberal Party#Parliament#Omicron#Nickferrarilbc#Transport#The Conservative Party#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

‘Formidable’ civil servant takes over Whitehall lockdown parties probe

A top civil servant once described as “deputy God” has been tasked with rooting out the truth over “endemic” parties across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role leading the inquiry into a number of alleged gatherings on Friday, after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.Whitehall heavy hitter Sue Gray has been installed in his place to carry out inquiries into three alleged gatherings at Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December last year, when indoor mixing was banned.The terms of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Cabinet Secretary steps back from leading parties investigation

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has “recused himself” from leading an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall, following allegations of gatherings in his own department.Mr Case had been tasked by the Prime Minister to investigate parties reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December 2020.And it was confirmed the scope could be widened to other alleged parties if Mr Case thought it necessary.But following reports there were two parties held in the Cabinet Office in December 2020, a No 10 spokesperson said: “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: What Boris Johnson said last Christmas and how the situation then compares with Omicron now

Few Britons will remember Christmas 2020 with much fondness, recalling a moment of bitter last-minute disappointment, frustration and loneliness, the perfect coda to a year to forget and a prelude to the even bleaker January and February months to follow.The festive plans of millions of people were thwarted, leaving them unable to reunite in person with family and friends in a season ordinarily devoted to togetherness and now once more consigned to Zoom.What made it all the sadder was seeing the brief glimmer of optimism with which December had begun so cruelly snuffed out.The UK had just completed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
U.K.
The Independent

Grant Shapps’ department apologies after staff ‘drank and danced’ at party during lockdown

The Department for Transport has apologised after admitting that staff working for cabinet minister Grant Shapps held a Christmas party while strict Covid curbs were still in place last year.Government staff were “boozing and dancing” at an event in Whitehall on December 16, according to The Mirror – the same day London was moved into tier 3 restrictions.Mr Shapps’ spokesman said the transport secretary did not attend and had “absolutely no idea” the festive gathering was taking place at the departmental office.The minister’s spokesperson said: “He was not notified or invited and would have banned such a gathering forthwith, had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

North Shropshire by-election: Lib Dems claim ‘comfortable’ victory over Tories

The Liberal Democrats claim they are going to win the North Shropshire by-election from the Tories “comfortably”, in what would heap huge pressure on Boris Johnson after a torrid week.A Tory campaign source acknowledged it “will be a very difficult night for us” in what has been an ultra-safe constituency for the party, while the Lib Dems believed they were going to cruise to victory in the vote triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.The former minister had a near-23,000 majority at the 2019 general election when the Prime Minister won a landslide, but a Lib Dem source said they...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tories put Johnson on notice after crushing by-election humiliation

Senior Tories have put Boris Johnson on notice that his leadership is on the line after the party’s crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.The Prime Minister suffered another body blow to his authority as the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the seat by almost 6,000 votes.The result sent shock waves through Westminster after weeks of damaging headlines about Tory “sleaze” and reports of partying in No 10 in breach of Covid restrictions last year.Mr Johnson said he took “personal responsibility” for what he described as a “very disappointing” result” for the party.However, he sidestepped questions...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

What is an NHS Covid pass and when do I need to use it?

The last phase of the UK government’s current “Plan B” social restrictions for England to tackle the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus came into effect on Wednesday when NHS Covid passes were made mandatory in certain settings. Following the return of compulsory mask-wearing in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship and on public transport and orders to work from home, members of the public are now required to produce an NHS Covid Pass in exchange for entry to crowded venues.The pass, presenting proof of your vaccination status and/or proof of a negative test result, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police probe Tory lockdown party as Johnson faces claims over No 10 gathering

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown in May last year.The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on May 15 2020.Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said it will make contact with two people who attended a gathering organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign at the Conservative Party HQ in London on December 14 2020 in relation to alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations.Mr Bailey has apologised “unreservedly” for the event and quit his role chairing...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy