ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 – agency head

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow expects NASA to start taking cosmonauts to the International Space Station again and is hopeful that cooperation can resume next year, the head of the Russian space agency was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Russia has been the only country capable of delivering people...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base

A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday.The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific The Falcon's first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage.The second stage continued into orbit and deployment of the satellites was confirmed, said launch commentator Youmei Zhou at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.Saturday's mission was the 34th launch for Starlink, a constellation of nearly 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.SpaceX also was scheduled to launch a Turkish communications satellite from Florida at 10:58 p.m. EST Saturday. Read More Elizabeth Warren slams of Time for making ‘freeloader’ Elon Musk person of the yearTime magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon MuskBezos slammed for posting about space mission amid Amazon workers’ deaths
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Russia ready to 'fight' for space tourism supremacy

After a decade-long hiatus, Russia is relaunching an ambitious bid for dominion over the world's budding space tourism industry, jostling with zealous billionaires, the United States, and rising China. - Competition 'heating up' - Russia, China and the United States are the only countries capable of manned flights, but a slew of newcomers are entering the scene and forcing Russia to step up its game, SpaceX among them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a communication satellite for Turkey late Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The private company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:58 p.m., carrying the Turksat 5B. About nine minutes later, the first stage touched down on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
lakeexpo.com

NASA Snaps Photo Of Lake Of The Ozarks From International Space Station

NASA has released a photo of Lake of The Ozarks taken from space. The photo, taken from 261 miles above the Lake, was taken from the ​​International Space Station on June 23, 2021. The photo appears to include Lake Ozark, Bagnell Dam and the Strip as well as a portion of the Main Channel (mile marker 1 through 16 with some of 8, 9 and 10 obscured).
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Russia says its proposals can fix relations with U.S. -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s relations with the United States have not hit their lowest point yet and security proposals Moscow has made can help ease tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia said here on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Person
Bill Nelson
FOX 2

NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An image of Missouri from 261 miles above the earth was recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA says that this is an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. It was taken on June 23, 2021, by the Expedition 65 crew. NASA […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow s demand for guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine a senior diplomat said Saturday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of continuously pushing the envelope in relations with Russia, and warned that Moscow could also up the ante if the West doesn't treat its demands seriously.Ryabkov's statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other...
POLITICS
The Independent

NATO sets terms for working with Russia on security offer

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday set conditions for working with Russia on its new security proposal and offered to work with Moscow to build fresh confidence between them should the country help to ease tensions with Ukraine Russia has submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies. No details have emerged, but the Kremlin says that a senior Russian envoy stands ready to depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Stoltenberg said that NATO had received the documents, and “that any dialogue with Russia would also...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Iss#Space Exploration#Reuters#Russian#Interfax
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
wibqam.com

Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry said on Thursday that it would not allow oil tankers to enter its Red Sea resort of Eilat as planned under a deal with partners from the United Arab Emirates to transport crude from the Gulf to Europe via Israel. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
ExecutiveBiz

NASA Picks Axiom Space for 2nd Private Astronaut Mission to ISS

Axiom Space has been selected by NASA to perform the second private manned mission to the International Space Station. Axiom Mission 2 is expected to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida between fall 2022 and late spring 2023 to support private astronauts’ in-orbit activities in coordination with ground flight controllers and crew members on the orbiting laboratory, the space agency said Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Announces Plans to Send Tourists to ISS

NASA is gearing up to offer its first flights open to tourists in February 2022. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has successfully sent four nonprofessional astronauts to the International Space Station over two missions since October. The excursion will take place in February 2022, organized by private spaceflight company Axiom...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy