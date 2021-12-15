Starting a 2022 Gym Routine? Why You Need to Protect Your Feet

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Beauty trends come and go... and in the era of TikTok, we've seen more than a few that we'd like to forget. While we can get behind the "clean beauty" slicked-back hair and minimal makeup look, using Diet Coke as skin care? That's gonna be a hard pass. So when we first caught wind of folks using blue foundation — yes, blue, as in a shade reminiscent of Violet Beauregard à la Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory — we almost dismissed the beauty hack outright.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO