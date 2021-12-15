ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the European Union must ask Russia to urgently reduce tensions with Ukraine...

