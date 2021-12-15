ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Underground drivers to strike at weekend in Night Tube dispute

By Alan Jones
The Independent
 4 days ago

Travellers in London are being warned of disruption to Tube services this weekend because of another strike by drivers in a dispute over the Night Tube.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will stage a 24-hour walkout on five Underground lines on Saturday.

Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines are also set to be disrupted again because of fresh action in the row over new rosters.

Transport for London (TfL) said Saturday’s strike could mean a “significantly reduced” service on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day with little or no service in places.

Our view remains that rostering Tube drivers to work up to four night shift weekends each year, which they can swap with colleagues if they wish, is fair and reasonable

Nick Dent, London Underground

The RMT said new rosters for the Night Tube are being imposed on drivers.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “Our view remains that rostering Tube drivers to work up to four night shift weekends each year, which they can swap with colleagues if they wish, is fair and reasonable.

“We have also guaranteed that there will be no job losses. We urge the RMT to call off this unnecessary strike action, which will reduce the level of service we can run at a time when coronavirus cases are rising.

“It will not serve any purpose other than to disrupt Londoners and visitors to the city as they enjoy the festivities at this special time of year.”

#London Tube#Central London#Night Tube#Tube Lines#Rmt#Tfl#London Underground#Londoners
The Independent

The Independent

