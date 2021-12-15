ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How Audi uses artificial intelligence in production

audi-mediacenter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pilot project being conducted at Audi’s Neckarsulm site is using artificial intelligence to control the quality of spot welds in high-volume production. The solution is being advanced together with Siemens and Amazon Web Services as part of the Volkswagen Group’s Industrial Cloud, and is set to be rolled out at...

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
cell.com

Leveraging artificial intelligence in bioelectrochemical systems

Bioelectrochemical systems (BESs) are highly evolved and sophisticated systems that produce bioenergy via exoelectrogenic microbes. Artificial intelligence (AI) helps to understand, relate, model, and predict both process parameters and microbial diversity, resulting in higher performance. This approach has revolutionized BESs through highly advanced computational algorithms that best suit the systems’ architecture.
ENGINEERING
audi-mediacenter.com

Electromobility in winter: Intelligent thermal management in Audi models preserves range and performance

In the winter, electrically powered cars have to bring the interior and the battery system to the right temperature. This double task already requires a lot of energy from them. Low exterior temperatures exacerbate the problem – and affect high-voltage batteries’ performance. Nonetheless, concern over excessive loss of range in electric Audi models is unfounded: with intelligent thermal management, the brand provides outstanding performance and range in its cars; special protective mechanisms ensure long battery life. In an interview, Pierre Woltmann, head of thermal management for high-voltage batteries at Audi, and Thomas Anzenberger from thermal management virtual functional development explain how the company with the four rings is effectively meeting the challenges of winter operation.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Ag#Use Case#Vehicles#Siemens#Amazon Web Services#The Volkswagen Group#Wps#German#Wps Analytics
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hybrids Will Get Solid-State Batteries First

Automakers are racing to speed up the development of solid-state batteries that will offer significantly faster charge times and longer ranges than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Tesla Model 3. To make this happen, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Hyundai Group recently joined forces with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy, with the aim of launching EVs with the new battery tech within the next five years.
CARS
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

A clear course: Audi is increasing investments in electromobility

This year, Audi doubled its product portfolio of purely electric models. With the world premiere of the Audi e-tron GT at the start of the year and the Audi Q4 e-tron in the spring, 2021 was characterized entirely by implementation of the roadmap. Furthermore, with its investment planning for the next five years, Audi is accelerating the transition toward becoming a provider of networked and sustainable premium mobility. In particular, advance payments for future vehicle projects are being increased once again, with a sum total of about €37 billion. The premium manufacturer is earmarking about €18 billion for electrification and hybridization alone and thereby emphasizing its clear commitment to electromobility.
CARS
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence to predict in-hospital mortality using novel anatomical injury score

The aim of the study is to develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm based on a deep learning model to predict mortality using abbreviate injury score (AIS). The performance of the conventional anatomic injury severity score (ISS) system in predicting in-hospital mortality is still limited. AIS data of 42,933 patients registered in the Korean trauma data bank from four Korean regional trauma centers were enrolled. After excluding patients who were younger than 19Â years old and those who died within six hours from arrival, we included 37,762 patients, of which 36,493 (96.6%) survived and 1269 (3.4%) deceased. To enhance the AI model performance, we reduced the AIS codes to 46 input values by organizing them according to the organ location (Region-46). The total AIS and six categories of the anatomic region in the ISS system (Region-6) were used to compare the input features. The AI models were compared with the conventional ISS and new ISS (NISS) systems. We evaluated the performance pertaining to the 12 combinations of the features and models. The highest accuracy (85.05%) corresponded to Region-46 with DNN, followed by that of Region-6 with DNN (83.62%), AIS with DNN (81.27%), ISS-16 (80.50%), NISS-16 (79.18%), NISS-25 (77.09%), and ISS-25 (70.82%). The highest AUROC (0.9084) corresponded to Region-46 with DNN, followed by that of Region-6 with DNN (0.9013), AIS with DNN (0.8819), ISS (0.8709), and NISS (0.8681). The proposed deep learning scheme with feature combination exhibited high accuracy metrics such as the balanced accuracy and AUROC than the conventional ISS and NISS systems. We expect that our trial would be a cornerstone of more complex combination model.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy