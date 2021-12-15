ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STATE UPDATES GUIDANCE ON INDOOR MASKING, TESTING FOR MEGA EVENTS AND TESTING DUE TO TRAVEL

By Press Release
 4 days ago

In response to rising cases and hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 and to slow the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants, the California Department of Public Health has issued the following updated guidance:. Universal Indoor Masking: Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless...

