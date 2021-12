Happy Holidays from my family to yours! I really hope you and your families stay safe, secure and warm this Holiday season and into the New Year. Times are so hard for so many people and all it takes is a little friendliness, compassion and understanding to turn someone’s day around. So please remember this when the hustle and bustle of the Holiday season is leaving you stressed out and overwhelmed. Try to take time for yourself, relax, meditate and remember gratitude in your daily lives.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO