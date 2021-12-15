ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is What Owner Shad Khan Said About Urban Meyer's Future With Jaguars

By Jason Hall
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he plans "to do the right thing for the team" while deciding on first-year coach Urban Meyer 's future.

The Jaguars are currently 2-11 in a season marred with controversy surrounding the former three-time national champion coach.

"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city," Khan said via ESPN . "That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.
"Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."

The Jaguars are coming off a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday (December 12), which followed reports of wide receiver Marvin Jones yelling at his head coach and leaving the facility after Meyer criticized his position group and allegedly called his assistant coaches losers on Saturday.

In October, Sports Illustrated 's Michael Silver reported an anonymous Jaguars player told him Meyer "has zero credibility" within the organization and "had very little to begin with" one day after Meyer apologized for a viral video that surfaced over the weekend showing a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him at an Ohio bar and canceled Monday's (October 4) team meeting.

"Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday's team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar," Silver tweeted. "'He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,' a player said.
"Instead Meyer 'only apologized to position groups individually.' He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was 'just there dancing.' Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical.
"Said one player: 'We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.'
"Bottom line, said the player: 'It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function.'"

Khan issued an official statement regarding the situation, which was obtained and shared by NFL.com on Tuesday.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Meyer , 57, stayed in Ohio after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday (September 30).

The Toledo native previously coached the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 and has two restaurants in Columbus and Dublin.

"I just apologized to the team for being a distraction," Meyer said during his Monday press conference via USA TODAY . "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and I should not have put myself in that position."

Meyer reportedly told the Jaguars he planned on staying in Ohio when the team traveled back to Jacksonville in order to spend time with his grandchildren and attend an event, which he claims is where the incident occurred.

"There was a big group next to the restaurant," Meyer said. "They wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. (They) tried to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, but I should've left."

The video was shared by the Twitter account, "Uh oh Urban," which has since been deleted.

Meyer has a 187-32 overall record as a collegiate head coach and three national championships, which includes two at the University of Florida (2006, 2008) and one at the Ohio State University (2014), where he finished with an 83-9 record during seven seasons, prior to joining the Jaguars in January.

Meyer is also credited for turning around the football programs at Bowling Green (2001-02) and Utah (2003-04), which included a combined 39-8 overall record during his first four seasons as a head coach.

FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
FOX Sports Radio

Urban Meyer Was the Victim of a Hit Job

2 Pros and a Cup of Joe react to the Jaguars firing Urban Meyer following the claims from Josh Lambo that the head coach kicked him in preseason warmups. Timing of these reports has the guys wondering if this was a hit job from the inside and if Shad Khan wanted to fire Urban Meyer for cause.
New York Post

Marissa Lawrence, Jaguars WAGs party on yacht amid team drama

Marissa Lawrence and the Jags’ WAGs enjoyed a yacht day on Wednesday, just hours before Jacksonville fired its former head coach Urban Meyer. The wives and girlfriends of Jacksonville’s players were treated to a holiday brunch aboard team owner Shad Khan’s luxury Kismet Yacht. Lawrence — who...
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
Keene Sentinel

A timeline of Urban Meyer's calamitous Jaguars tenure

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer early Thursday morning after a disastrous tenure that lasted only 13 games. It’s not too hard to suss out the reasons: The Jaguars were terrible on the field, and Meyer was terrible off it. He now joins the pantheon of successful college football coaches who were utter failures in the NFL.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
