Last week someone paid $650,000 for a pretty ugly imaginary yacht in the metaverse. I don’t propose to explain this much further (you’ll get a better explanation on Google, I suspect) but the key point is that we live in a world where people pay real money for not-real yachts. This is silly. It’s also symptomatic of the extremes you get in a world in which too much money is chasing too few goods – an inflationary world.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO