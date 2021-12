The BIC Shop Talk Lighter Series has been unveiled by the brand as a lineup of fun, witty accessories for trade professionals to pick up or as a stocking stuffer for them as we go into the holiday season. The lighters come in five styles to choose from that are each emblazoned with a different phrase such as "Raise the Roof," "This is Not a Drill" and much more. The lighters each make use of visual cues that take the place of words in the phrase to give them a cheeky touch.

