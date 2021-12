The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get a direct competitor in just a few days when OPPO will formally introduce the foldable Find N to the world. The latter is a book-like foldable phone that seems to want to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s market dominance, and at first glance, it looks like it might have a real chance at competing with Samsung’s finest. But by the time all the hype surrounding the OPPO Find N evaporates, I get the feeling that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will remain the king of large foldable phones for one simple reason if nothing else. And that reason is mobile productivity, in part enabled by the S Pen.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO