Austin, TX

Utility seeks community ambassadors

By Tai Moses
 6 days ago

Austin Water is seeking community ambassadors – volunteers to help the utility reach out and engage the community in its efforts to update Austin’s 100-year water resource plan, Water Forward. The ambassadors “will engage with people...

Meet Our Business Members and Sponsors

As a nonprofit news organization, the Austin Monitor relies on community support to sustain our local, public-service journalism. We thank our business members and sponsors, listed below by annual contribution amount, who believe in our mission and make our work possible. Interested in joining your peers and becoming an annual...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonitor.com

Area students to tackle climate work

The first Austin Youth Climate Equity Council has been selected, and its 18 members are ready to continue their education by learning about sustainability, city planning and policy. According to a press release about the council, “The local high school students were selected through a competitive process. Each demonstrates an interest in developing public policy to address climate change, environmental policy, and environmental justice in their community. The Austin Youth Climate Equity Council members are aged 14-18 and represent nine Austin Independent School District schools.” This year, members of the council will work on long-range planning and implementation of the city’s Climate Equity Plan at AISD. “I strongly believe that climate change prevention practices and plans need to start at a local level,” said Jackson, an Austin Youth Climate Equity Council member. “I wanted to join this council in order to help raise awareness about climate change and its effects in my community.” The council is led by EcoRise, with local support of a partnership between AISD, UT’s Planet Texas and the city’s Office of Sustainability. Those who work in the sustainability field can apply to mentor climate leaders here.
AUSTIN, TX
Politics
