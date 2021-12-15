ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeff Mitton: Natural Selections: A forensic analysis of a dead ponderosa pine

By Jeff Mitton
Colorado Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh on Flagstaff Mountain, a ponderosa pine had quietly succumbed during the summer of 2020, but its green needles lingered another year to blanch in the fall of 2021. The tree was now conspicuous, for its light tan needles contrasted with the deep greens of the remaining pines. Why did that...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the ancient bristlecone pine is shaped by wind

While the aspens and cottonwoods have lost their leaves in preparation for winter, Colorado’s slopes still thrive with an abundance of evergreen conifers. One pine stands out in a few isolated locations throughout the region, reigning over others for its ability to thrive for thousands of years on exposed, windswept slopes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Bark Beetles
Seattle Times

How to remove mold from walls

A: Your question prompts many more. How much mold are you dealing with? Is it just on the paint or tile, or is it embedded in drywall? Do you have any underlying health issues that warrant extra caution? And do you know why the mold has appeared and what to do to keep it from returning?
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The importance of termites and fire to dead wood consumption in the longleaf pine ecosystem

Microbes, insects, and fire are the primary drivers of wood loss from most ecosystems, but interactions among these factors remain poorly understood. In this study, we tested the hypothesis that termites and fire have a synergistic effect on wood loss from the fire-adapted longleaf pine (Pinus palustris Mill.) ecosystem in the southeastern United States. We predicted that the extensive galleries created by termites would promote the ignition and consumption of logs by fire. We exposed logs from which termites had or had not been excluded to prescribed fire after 2.5Â years in the field. We found little support for our hypothesis as there was no significant interactive effect of termites and fire on wood mass loss. Moreover, there was no significant difference in mass loss between burned and unburned logs. Termites were responsible for about 13.3% of observed mass loss in unprotected logs, a significant effect, while microbial activity accounted for most of the remaining mass loss. We conclude that fire has little effect on wood loss from the longleaf pine ecosystem and that termite activity does not strongly promote wood combustion. However, longer term research involving multiple burn cycles, later stages of decay, and differing fire intensities will be needed to fully address this question.
WILDLIFE
visit-eldorado.com

Ponderosa Ridge: A charming B&B in the heart of Apple Hill

As if that’s not enough of an incentive to plan a stay at Ponderosa Ridge B&B, we’ve got four more reasons:. The bed and breakfast is in the heart of Apple Hill, literally around the corner from Abel’s Apple Acres. It’s an ideal launchpad for a weekend of exploring local wineries, farms, bakeshops, and Christmas tree farms.
LIFESTYLE
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | How to add some nature to your Capitol Hill-iday gifts

It’s that time of year, when I devolve into a millennial shame spiral about being a consumer and wanting to give and receive gifts. To try to curb that nagging feeling that climate change is all my fault, I thought I’d suggest some fun gift ideas for the various holidays that round out the Julian calendar (and beyond). Just maybe there’s a way to turn the sin of consumerism into a win for connections to nature. And after all, there are so many ways to learn about nature, and gifts that encourage this are easy to find. And I’d argue that giving someone a bird book, or time out with an enthusiastic naturalist can lead to real and greater impacts than would result from me buying less for my loved ones.
SEATTLE, WA
Georgia Recorder

Is cutting down a tree for Christmas bad for the environment?

Christmas is a time for celebrating the season and a time for cutting down trees – and that holiday tradition sometimes leads to discussions about what’s best for the environment: Is it greener to buy a real tree or a fake tree, or abstain altogether? University of New Hampshire forest resources specialist Steven Roberge explained some […] The post Is cutting down a tree for Christmas bad for the environment? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ENVIRONMENT
Colorado Daily

Adrian Card: Winter climate and snowpack: You get what you get

Boulder County and the areas surrounding it, including the high mountains, are in severe to extreme drought (D2 and D3 in drought jargon, according to the Drought Monitor). While this region of Colorado enjoyed a “donut hole” status through much of the state’s 2021 drought, we have now joined the remainder of Colorado, which is in some form of moderate (D1) to extreme (D3) drought.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CatTime

Do Cats Hibernate In The Winter?

The outside temperature is dropping, the days are growing shorter, and your cats don't seem to play as much. What's going on? Do cats hibernate? The post Do Cats Hibernate In The Winter? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful

By Sybil Derrible, Juyeong Choi and Nazli Yesiller Communities across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest will be assessing damage from the deadly and widespread tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, 2021 for some time. But it’s clear that the cleanups will take months, and possibly years. Dealing with enormous quantities of debris and waste materials is […] The post Smashed cars, burnt trees, soggy insulation: Post-disaster cleanup is expensive, time-consuming and wasteful appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Get to know blackwood better: a magnificent timber and a tough, towering wattle that can survive landslides

After the long COVID-induced lockdowns of 2021, I’m more excited than usual for a joyous gathering at Christmas, where four generations of our family will sit around our much-used dining table for dinner. The table is large, heavy, with parts made of blackwood and once belonged to my great grandparents in the 1880s. It’s been part of many family celebrations and is accompanied by a grand old sideboard, also made of blackwood and decorated for the festive season. Blackwood’s main claim to fame is its magnificent dark and durable timber. It has been prized since colonial times and is still widely...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy