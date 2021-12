Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO