The Australian dollar has recovered quite nicely over the last couple of days as we continue to see a massive bounce from the 0.70 level. That in and of itself is probably not a huge surprise, due to the fact that the 0.70 level is obviously a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to. Because of this, I think the market is very likely to continue bouncing a bit, but there are several areas of resistance above that come into the picture rather quickly.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO