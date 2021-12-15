ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Won 'The Voice' 2021? Team Kelly Clarkson Are Victorious

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QutfG_0dNHHL1K00

For the past six weeks, audiences have watched Team Kelly Clarkson , Team John Legend, Team Ariana Grande and Team Blake Shelton go head to head in a bid to be crowned the winner of The Voice 2021. Sadly, Team Ariana were eliminated ahead of the finale, leaving Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham in Team Blake Shelton, Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom in Team Kelly Clarkson , and Jershika Maple in Team John Legend battling for the top spot.

Despite a strong, five-person finale, only one could be crowned the winner, but who took home the crown? Newsweek has everything you need to know about the finale of The Voice 2021 and the winner.

Who Won The Voice 2021?

One thing is for sure, Kelly Clarkson will be smiling for weeks to come.

Her act, Girl Named Tom consisting of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20 were named the winners of The Voice 2021, becoming the first band to win the show in its 10-year history.

The Liechty siblings, from Pettisville, Ohio, originally planned to become doctors until their father was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2017. They formed their band less than two years ago. Now, the trio are set for huge success taking home an $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group after winning The Voice 2021.

Shortly after the finale, Girl Named Tom posted a statement to their official Instagram , where they thanked The Voice for allowing them and their family to "connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

They also had an unfortunate update on their father's health, who had just undergone surgery.

The statement in full read: "If you are reading this, you have achieved the impossible: you've made a trio win The Voice. Not only have we made Voice history together, you've helped fulfill three siblings' dreams & encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You've embraced the people we are and the music we've created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you.

"As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery. The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us to be here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room.

"Some might think this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

"Thank you to everyone at The Voice and everyone listening now for continuing to love and care for the suffering. We have felt your compassion and humanity throughout this whole process. Not only do you believe in us, we believe in you. Keep being positive, hope-filled beams of light in every corner of the world.

"Of course, this is NOT a goodbye. We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you. We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope that you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!"

For the finale, Girl Named Tom performed the Jonas Brothers "Leave Before You Love Me" with their coach, Kelly Clarkson .

On Monday's show, where the acts performed for the final time with the hope to secure fan votes overnight, Girl Named Tom sang their rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

This is the fourth time coach Kelly Clarkson has won The Voice. Her last victory was back in 2019 when Jake Hoot has crowned the winner of Season 17. She won twice in 2018 with Brynn Cartelli in Season 14 and Chevel Shepherd in Season 15.

After Girl Named Tom's victory was announced, Kelly Clarkson told the trio: "This has been the most amazing thing to work with you all season. I am so happy to be your coach. I love your harmonies. You've done such amazing things. You have such a huge fan base behind you. Let's capitalize on that and keep it going."

In second place was Wendy Moten and in third was Paris Winningham, both acts on Team Blake Shelton.

Following in fourth place was Team Kelly's Hailey Mia and Jershika Mape from Team John Legend finished in fifth.

Was The Voice 2021 Winner Leaked?

TV Line reported how The Voice mobile app appeared to indicate Girl Named Won had won Season 21.

In the Artists section of the app, the trio was labeled "Winner" almost three hours before the live finale took place, but was quickly amended.

Despite the show being live, the voting for the winner closed at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 14, so a leak, or a glitch on the app, could have been possible.

Newsweek has contacted NBC for comment on the potential leak.

Fans of The Voice were quick to spot the alleged leak on Twitter . One fan wrote: "The voice app literally is the one that leaked the winner. I'm crying #VoiceFinale #TheVoice."

A second fan penned: "help not the voice winner being leaked" and a third fan added: "wait I'm crying they really leaked the voice winner."

The Voice Season 21 is streaming on Peacock now.

