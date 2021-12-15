ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fashion icon Chanel chooses Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JspmC_0dNHGNSt00
France Chanel CEO People walk past a Chanel boutique Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Paris. The French luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena)

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO.

Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of diverse hires.

Nair tweeted that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”

The news made a huge splash Wednesday in India, Nair’s birthplace, where she received scores of congratulations and compliments to her announcement, one calling her a “serial glass-ceiling breaker.”

The appointment is full of “historic firsts," said Abhay Gupta, CEO and founder of consultancy group Luxury Connect in India.

“I am elated. This is the first time an Indian is heading a global luxury brand, that too an Indian woman, and it’s the first time a fashion industry outsider has been picked,” he said.

People of Indian origin are at the helm of a number of global tech, finance and other companies, but the same can’t be said for luxury brands. Gupta, who also runs a school for luxury management, said his students would be “inspired” by the news.

“It’s very encouraging and motivating, especially since we haven’t seen this before. Coming from a non-luxury background, I expect she’ll bring fresh perspective — it’s a sign that things are changing,” he said.

While Nair, 52, is not a part of the Paris fashion scene, Chanel has a wide range of products in addition to its high fashion designs, including eyeglasses, watches and makeup.

Nair is succeeding billionaire co-owner and chairman of privately held Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, as CEO. A grandson of Chanel co-founder Pierre Wertheimer, he remains as global executive chairman of the fashion house.

In a press announcement, Chanel said Nair's hiring “will further ensure long-term success as a private company." Nair is due to step into her new role in January and she’ll be based in London.

British consumer goods giant Unilever describes Nair as its first woman, first Asian and youngest chief human resources officer. She joined Unilever in 1992 in India and advanced up the ranks, spending time at the company's factories early on.

Nair's appointment is “a welcome change from the kind of formulaic model of the executives that tend to run major luxury brands,” said Imran Amed, founder and CEO of the Business of Fashion, an influential industry news website.

While it’s not uncommon for fashion brands to tap people from consumer goods companies for senior jobs, they usually come from marketing departments because of their expertise in managing brands — a luxury fashion company’s most important asset.

But Chanel’s decision to hire Nair, with her lengthy background in human resources, underscores the company’s efforts to adapt to evolving consumer and workplace attitudes toward sustainability and diversity, Amed said.

Rivals like Kering, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, have moved faster to stake out “leadership positions” when it comes to both rising consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of inclusive hiring as they battle for talent, Amed said.

Nair has “really been focused on these kinds of topics during her time at Unilever,” Amed said. “I think that that signals a really important challenge for Chanel as it seeks to modernize its corporate culture.”

Her appointment is seen back home as a sign of the rising stature of Indian business leaders. It's also a milestone for women, because so few of them head up big luxury brands, Amed said.

In her social media posts, Nair, who is married to financial entrepreneur Kumar Nair and has two sons, has described India-born former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as a friend and mentor. Nair herself recently was awarded the Great British Businesswoman Role Model of the Year award.

But she is not the first woman to be CEO of Chanel. Earlier, Francoise Montenay and American Maureen Chiquet held that role. And of course, the co-founder of Maison de Chanel was a woman, the late Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

___

AP Business Writers Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok and Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Leena Nair, luxury outsider, will be the next CEO of Chanel

The luxury fashion brand Chanel picked its newest CEO from a pool that wasn’t filled with $80 perfume. The company announced that Leena Nair, an exec at the British consumer goods giant Unilever, would replace billionaire co-owner and chairman Alain Wertheimer. Who is Nair? After joining Unilever 29 years...
BUSINESS
newsitem.com

Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Nair as CEO

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leena Nair
Person
Indra Nooyi
theedgemarkets.com

Fashion house Chanel hires Unilever consumer goods veteran as CEO

PARIS (Dec 15): French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday, picking a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury goods groups. Nair's career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Chanel Hires Leena Nair as Youngest, First Female CEO

Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Chanel Taps Former Unilever Exec as CEO

French fashion house Chanel has appointed former Unilever executive Leena Nair as its new global chief executive, based in London. Billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, will shift to the role of global executive chairman. Nair’s career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#Indian#Ap#Unilever#Luxury Connect
CBS Chicago

Chicago Artists Remember Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh

By Mikayla Price and Jamaica Ponder CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died.  It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands. At the time of his death, he was at the peak of his career. In July, the iconic luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced their major investment into...
CHICAGO, IL
Inc.com

Why So Many Top Tech Companies Have Indian-Born CEOs, According to a Startup Veteran

When Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down as Twitter CEO and being replaced by the company's CTO, Parag Agrawal, earlier this month, tech industry observers may have felt a sense of déjà vu. Dorsey is far from the first swashbuckling founder to be replaced with an apparently mild-mannered Indian-born engineer in recent years.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

The Best Men’s Hats To Buy Right Now

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit, yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. A hat worn rakishly over one eye like Idris Elba adds a touch of raffish charm, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Of course, hats can also be more practical. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots. Some hats, like the top hat and the boater, are reserved for specific events like weddings or Jazz-themed lawn parties....
APPAREL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

LONDON — (AP) — Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement...
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Germany tightens travel restrictions on UK

VIENNA — (AP) — Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there. The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.
TRAVEL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DJ David Guetta lauds Saudi reforms ahead of show in kingdom

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Internationally known DJ David Guetta has made a home for himself in the Persian Gulf. The French DJ is a resident of the United Arab Emirates, where he has performed multiple times — the latest being on the helipad at the landmark Burj Al Arab hotel, and was one of the first artists invited to perform in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom opened its doors to tourists and began allowing concerts and entertainment. Guetta is performing in Saudi Arabia again on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Harrods vs. Neiman Marcus: Which Luxury Department Story Is King?

Stumped by what to get friends and family for the holidays? There’s a Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for that, but perusing the shelves of a major luxury retailer can help, too, we suppose. In Harrods and Neiman Marcus, you have two of the finest stores that have long histories of pulling out all the stops for the festive season. Which is more worthy of your big December splurge?   Harrods Neiman Marcus FOUNDED BY Henry Charles Harrod in 1849. It was originally a grocery store—which goes a long way in explaining the first floor’s culinary Disneyland. FOUNDED BY Herbert Marcus, his sister Carrie Marcus Neiman and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy