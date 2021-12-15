ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FAO: Virus hits Asian food security, as millions go hungry

WKRG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The prolonged pandemic and surging prices are undermining food security for millions of people in Asia, with 1.8 billion lacking access to healthy diets, a report by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization said Wednesday. The report says access to food worsened in 2020...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

The world produces enough food, so why are so many going hungry?

What does it mean to go hungry? The United Nations says hunger is when populations experience severe food insecurity, meaning they go for days without eating due to lack of money or they are without access to resources. Another definition is the distress associated with lack of food, where the...
FOOD & DRINKS
albuquerquenews.net

Plastics in soil threaten food security, health, and environment: FAO

Plastic pollution has become pervasive in agricultural soils, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the UN agriculture agency, posing a threat to food security, people's health, and the environment. While plastic refuse littering beaches and oceans draws high-profile attention, the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) suggests that...
AGRICULTURE
Times Daily

Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
STOCKS
U.S. Department of State

Office of Global Food Security

The Department of State prioritizes food security as an issue of national security. The Department leads and coordinates U.S. diplomatic engagement on food systems, food security, and nutrition in bilateral, multilateral, and regional fora, working closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other departments and agencies.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Un#Fao#Food Prices#Food Systems#Asian#Ap
Herald & Review

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

BEIJING (AP) — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron...
STOCKS
WREG

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it […]
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
The Independent

US General seeks to strengthen South American military ties

The U.S. military's new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics. Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want .... the military relationships are really strong," Richardson said in a media roundtable.Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy