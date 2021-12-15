ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization

 4 days ago

The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Bryan College Station Eagle

Stover leaving Texas A&M AgriLife Research for developing university program

Patrick Stover announced in a press release Thursday he would not seek reappointment as vice chancellor and as dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M University and as director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, finishing out his terms for those positions at the end of December. Instead, Stover...
COLLEGES
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University System ends vaccine mandate for federal contractors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many working people, including those at Texas A&M University, are waiting to see how President Biden’s vaccine mandates play out in court. A federal judge blocked the latest mandate for federally contracted employees, which would have required the employees to be vaccinated or provide a personal or medical exemption by early next year. The mandate was in effect through the Texas A&M University system but has since been halted.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
tamu.edu

Six Texas A&M University Faculty Members Named Regents Professors

The Board of Regents for The Texas A&M University System has named six Texas A&M University faculty members as the 2021 Regents Professor recipients.The Regents Professor title was created in 1996 by the Texas A&M Board of Regents. The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System honors individuals at the rank of professor or equivalent whose distinguished performance in teaching, research, and service has been exemplary. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the Texas A&M System on faculty members. The performance of those selected is considered commendable and worthy of recognition for their impact not only on their institution or agency, but also the community, the state of Texas, and/or at the national and international levels.Being designated as a Regents Professor carries significant responsibilities. Regents Professors function as role models within the Texas A&M University System and, at the request of their chief executive officer or the chancellor, the Regents Professor may also serve in ceremonial and professional capacities during System-wide activities.
COLLEGES
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s President Announces Decisions From An Outside Consultant’s Report

Texas A&M president Katherine Banks has announced her decisions regarding operational changes at the university that follows an outside consultant’s report. I would like to express my appreciation to all who reviewed the MGT report and engaged in thoughtful commentary. Individual input on the website, as well as many emails, surveys and reports have been extremely helpful. Like those who have shared input, I, too, found the report to include some good ideas, some that require modifications, and some that I do not believe are necessary or appropriate for our university.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Radio Iowa

Morningside University names Mosley as its next president

Morningside University in Sioux City has named its 13th president. Albert Mosley is a Methodist minister with administrative experience at a Georgia seminary and a historically black university in Florida. “Morningside, I am so thrilled to become part of this great community, and my family and I look forward to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
wtaw.com

Joe Ramirez Is Texas A&M’s Permanent Vice President Of Student Affairs

Take away the interim title of Texas A&M’s vice president for student affairs. The university announced Friday afternoon the selection of Joe Ramirez on a permanent basis. Ramirez leads a staff of 600 full time and 2,000 student hourly employees as part of a $125 million dollar operation. The...
COLLEGES
Colleges
Education
fox44news.com

U.S. Department of Energy awards Texas A&M University $2.8 million for new natural gas technologies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas / Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $2,824,814 in funding for Texas A&M University to develop technologies that will help reduce methane emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries. The DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) Reducing Emissions of Methane Every...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTRE

Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity

ABILENE, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas A&M Forest Service is helping to prepare for more potential wildfire activity this week. The service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base at the Abilene Regional Airport. Two large airtankers will arrive in the state Tuesday to aid in fire suppression efforts in Texas and...
ABILENE, TX
The 74

Mandates, Tests, ‘Enforcers’ Help CO College Students Remain On-Campus

One Colorado college hired students to act as COVID enforcers. Another school conducts about 10,000 COVID-19 tests a week. As fall semester concludes, Newsline examined how three Colorado colleges and universities managed COVID-19 on campus as a wave of cases arose in the state. Since the start of the semester, COVID-19 cases increased across Colorado. […]
COLLEGES
myaggienation.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M president releases recommendations for organizational changes

Bringing together Texas A&M University’s colleges of Liberal Arts, Geosciences and Science to form a new College of Arts and Sciences is one of A&M President M. Katherine Banks’ recommendations announced Tuesday in response to a consultant’s report released by the university in October. A 130-page report...
COLLEGES
myaggienation.com

