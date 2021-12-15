Rebels look to bounce back against MTSU

Ole Miss men's basketball assistant Ronnie Hamilton listens to head coach Kermit Davis during a practice session. Hamilton was an assistant with Davis as Middle Tennessee State before coming to Oxford. JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

OXFORD — After a blowout defeat at the hands of Western Kentucky, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team will look to get back on track against coach Kermit Davis’ old squad.

The Rebels (6-3) host Middle Tennessee State (8-2) Wednesday night at the SJB Pavilion. Prior to his tenure at Ole Miss, Davis coached the Blue Raiders for 16 seasons, compiling a 332-118 record with three NCAA Tournament berths.

Ole Miss struggled offensively Saturday night against the Hilltoppers in a 23-point loss at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. The Rebels shot just 27% from the field and missed their first nine 3-point attempts. They also struggled inside against 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who scored a game-high 16 points and helped Western Kentucky outscore Ole Miss by 26 in the paint and outrebound the Rebels by 12.

The loss snapped Ole Miss’ three-game winning streak.

Middle Tennessee State features three players averaging double-figure scoring, led by 6-foot-5 guard Eli Lawrence’s 13.3 points.

Following Wednesday’s game, Ole Miss hosts Dayton Saturday afternoon.