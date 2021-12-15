ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebels look to bounce back against MTSU

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl0D3_0dNHElNn00
Ole Miss men's basketball assistant Ronnie Hamilton listens to head coach Kermit Davis during a practice session. Hamilton was an assistant with Davis as Middle Tennessee State before coming to Oxford. JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

OXFORD — After a blowout defeat at the hands of Western Kentucky, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team will look to get back on track against coach Kermit Davis’ old squad.

The Rebels (6-3) host Middle Tennessee State (8-2) Wednesday night at the SJB Pavilion. Prior to his tenure at Ole Miss, Davis coached the Blue Raiders for 16 seasons, compiling a 332-118 record with three NCAA Tournament berths.

Ole Miss struggled offensively Saturday night against the Hilltoppers in a 23-point loss at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. The Rebels shot just 27% from the field and missed their first nine 3-point attempts. They also struggled inside against 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who scored a game-high 16 points and helped Western Kentucky outscore Ole Miss by 26 in the paint and outrebound the Rebels by 12.

The loss snapped Ole Miss’ three-game winning streak.

Middle Tennessee State features three players averaging double-figure scoring, led by 6-foot-5 guard Eli Lawrence’s 13.3 points.

Following Wednesday’s game, Ole Miss hosts Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving among 10 Nets in health and safety protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason.
NBA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
285
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy