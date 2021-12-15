‘It was amazing’: How a safety at Texas A&M turned Nathan Pickering’s season around

Mississippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering pulls down Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson doe one of his four sacks this season. AP

STARKVILLE – Nathan Pickering picked up his 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound frame from the Texas A&M endzone, looked around, and pulled up his pants.

He even added a spin – the type you do when you just set your keys down but suddenly can't find them.

He had no idea what just happened on this early-October night in College Station, Texas.

The roar of the 87,973 Aggies in the stands turned to a hush as Pickering looked toward the Mississippi State sideline.

One sound stood out: the “ahhhh!” from his fellow Bulldogs.

Pickering had gotten up from bringing down A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who threw the ball away before Pickering brought him to the ground – or so Pickering thought.

What he didn’t realize was Calzada’s knee was down for a safety before getting rid of the ball.

Mississippi State got the ball back with 2:02 remaining and a lead now at 26-22. Pickering secured a major upset for MSU in one of college football’s toughest environment.

“I mean, it was ...” Pickering pauses to find the right words.

“It was amazing,” he says.

The win was a breakthrough moment for an MSU team that was coming off back-to-back losses against Memphis and LSU.

The play was a breakthrough moment for a former four-star defensive lineman who struggled to make his mark in Starkville.

Pickering was averaging eight fewer snaps per game in MSU’s first four games than last year – a season he opted out of about halfway through – and had just two pressures to his name.

The early struggles for a talented player entering his junior season were odd, even with Cameron Young and Jaden Crumedy providing depth at tackle.

But talent wasn’t the issue for a guy who generated national attention in his recruitment. Just check his Instagram and see three years ago he posted a photo of himself surrounded by tons of mail from interested schools.

The struggles, Pickering told reporters a month after his big play, came on the mental side.

“All types of things are going on in (a college athlete’s) life from school, stuff back at home, social, academic — the whole nine,” MSU defensive line coach Jeff Phelps said. “Every day is a different day. They have to be able to come out and they have to focus on their responsibilities as a student and an athlete. And that's tough.”

Phelps said he often reminded Pickering what he tells most players: there’s a reason you’re here. It’s not by accident.

Pickering’s season took a clear turn following the win at Texas A&M.

In the final seven regular season games, Pickering recorded 17 pressures. Five of those came immediately following the A&M game in a loss against Alabama, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I really didn’t start off how I was supposed to,” Pickering said. “It didn’t’ start off how I thought it was going to be. But I’m kinda gettng back into the way of things.”

The Mount Olive native grew up dreaming of staying close to home where his parents could easily attend games.

And it gave Pickering a chance to shine against Ole Miss in the state’s most treasured rivalry game.

Pickering recorded a pair of hurries and tackles against the Rebels, but his highlight came with five minutes to go in the first half with State still ahead 6-3.

Pickering threw Ole Miss right guard Eli Acker to the ground, before snagging and twisting running back Snoop Conner to the ground.

There was no doubt about what Pickering did.

He immediately jumped up, stared toward the MSU student section, chest-bumped a pair of teammates and returned to the line of scrimmage.

It was a quiet celebration, but one filled with clear confidence.

“You're starting to see that consistency and the continuity really starting to play out – that comfortability for him out there on the field,” Phelps said.