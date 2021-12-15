ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Major fire traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 12 injured

By ZEN SOO
 4 days ago
Hong Kong Fire Two women are rescued by a firefighter in a bucket crane outside the World Trade Centre located in the city's popular Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of the Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.

The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story tower houses both offices and a mall.

At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out from the building, and photos and videos from those trapped inside showed poor visibility as smoke filled restaurants and stairways of the building.

About 300 people evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued, police told local media.

Tens of people trapped in the building had also jammed into narrow areas on an open-air podium on the fifth floor, peering over the edge as they awaited rescue.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggested that the fire had broken out in the electrical switch room located on the first floor of the shopping mall, before spreading to the scaffolding that surrounded part of the building, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.

Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue the people on the fifth floor. Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, added the local newspaper.

A total of about 1,200 people were evacuated from the building, according to local media reports.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe. As of 3:06 p.m., authorities said the fire was under control.

Two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets were mobilized to help fight the blaze, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Newsweek

Hong Kong Shopping Mall Fire Leaves Over 300 Trapped on Roof

Hundreds of people were trapped on the roof of a shopping and office complex in Hong Kong after a fire broke out around noon on Wednesday, according to local reports. Firefighters are still on site at the city's World Trade Centre, where videos showed smoke rising from the side of the 38-story tower block and aerial ladders were used to evacuate patrons stuck on a lower-level dining area terrace.
CHINA
healththoroughfare.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hong Kong and Causes Hundreds of People to Be Stuck at Rooftop

At least 13 citizens got injured after a fire broke out this Wednesday at the World Trade Center from Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, and they were sent to the hospital to receive medical care. As a result, the roof of a commercial building was filled with over 300 people who were forced to remain there for roughly three hours, as a new article posted in The New York Times reveals.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Restaurants#Shopping Mall#Accident
leedaily.com

Dozens Trapped After Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre

Numerous individuals are stranded on the pinnacle of a Hk (Hong Kong) building after a big explosion erupted out on the day after Tuesday, prompting rescuers to hurry to evacuate survivors or individuals and extinguish the flames. Around thirteen individuals have been found to be injured so far and by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
