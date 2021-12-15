Muskogee woman earns award for 50 years of keeping pounds off

Take off Pounds Sensibly State Coordinator Maria Alexander, left, presents a certificate to Elease Lyons Tuesday during a TOPS meeting. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Former kindergarten teacher Elease Lyons has been able to Keep Off Pounds Sensibly since 1970 — and now has an award to show for it.

Lyons, 91, received a 50-year KOPS Longevity Award during a weekly Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meeting Tuesday night. TOPS is a national weight loss support and education program.

Oklahoma State TOPS Coordinator Maria Alexander said a 50-year longevity award is "unbelievably rare," with fewer than a dozen in the United States.

"We all struggle with our weight and how to maintain it," Alexander said. "But she has maintained it for half a century. We're just so proud of her."

Alexander presented Lyons with a certificate, T-shirt and pearl.

Lyons' motivation goes beyond winning awards, however.

"I want to be happy and healthy, and choose the right food," said Lyons, who attends every weekly meeting.

Other Muskogee TOPS members admire such dedication.

"She's 90 years old, she's lost her weight, she does programs, she inspires people to stay positive," said Kim Miller.

Cindy McAdoo called Lyons "our inspiration."

"When she does her program, she has it nicely written out, and she knows exactly what she's going to say," McAdoo said.

She said Lyons hasn't missed a single state TOPS conference — or State Recognition Day— for as long as she's known her.

"Even the years I was in Georgia," Lyons said. "I lived here and and when we moved to Georgia I asked my husband 'what am I going to do about TOPS.' And he said, 'you can always go back.' I came back every year, and I never missed an SRD."

Lyons said she gets a lot from belonging to the group..

"It encourages me, and I watch what I eat," she said. "And I move. They said the best exercise is to roll over and roll out and move. I get moving."

She said she even exercises while watching TV.

"I eat right, a balanced diet. I get my vegetables and fruit," she said.

A food diary helps her watch her diet.

"I do it just for me," she said.

"I suggest they just be faithful and think and be honest with themselves, and watch what they eat," Lyons said. "You've got to be honest with yourself, and encouraging, and eat right."

McAdoo agreed with Lyons' advice.

"Probably the best way to keep it off is just to be honest with yourself, what's going in your mouth," McAdoo said. "You can lie all you want till you put in your mouth, but your hips are going to tell you."

Accountability part of what TOPS is all about, she said.

"It makes you come and look at every week, they come and encourage you to weigh each week and face what you've done," McAdoo said.

If You Go

WHAT: Take Off Pounds Sensibly weekly meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

WHERE: Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.