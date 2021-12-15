SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co

With rapid digital advancements and the increasing adoption of remote work, the demand for IT services and consulting is expected to rise. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and DXC Technology (DXC) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. In addition, the company offers cloud, marketing, supply chain management, and sustainability services. On the other hand, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services, and Global Infrastructure Services.
