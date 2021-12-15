ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022. SRJ Technologies Group plc (ASX: SRJ) has announced that it has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the issued share capital of Aberdeenshire based STATS (UK) Limited. The consideration payable to STATS...

www.rigzone.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeenshire#Srj Technologies Group#Stats Group
