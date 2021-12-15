Suffolk start-up business units get £12.1m backing

The Health Secretary has hit out at people who have chosen not to be vaccinated against coronavirus as they “take up hospital beds” that could be used for patients in need.Sajid Javid criticised those who are eligible for a jab but have decided not to take up the offer, saying they are having a “damaging impact” on others.He said 10% of the eligible population – more than five million people – still had not received their jabs, and around nine out of 10 of those needing the most care in hospital were unvaccinated.They take up hospital beds that could have...

