ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Suffolk start-up business units get £12.1m backing

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA council has agreed the business case and the allocation of £12.1m for start-up business units to be built. West Suffolk Council on Tuesday supported outline proposals to develop part of Suffolk Business Park, near Bury St Edmunds. The 16 units...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Taxpayers are once again footing the bill

UK Government Investments is still the majority shareholder (54.7%) in NatWest, so will it be basically taxpayers who’ll pay most of the £264m fine recently given to NatWest at Southwark crown court because the bank failed to spot that huge amounts of cash deposited in black bin liners might be a bit dodgy (Natwest fined £264m after taking deposits of laundered cash in bin bags, 13 December)?
ECONOMY
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Suffolk County Council#Business Park#Business Rates#Uk#West Suffolk Council#Conservative#Bbc News
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Unvaccinated taking up hospital beds has damaging impact – Health Secretary

The Health Secretary has hit out at people who have chosen not to be vaccinated against coronavirus as they “take up hospital beds” that could be used for patients in need.Sajid Javid criticised those who are eligible for a jab but have decided not to take up the offer, saying they are having a “damaging impact” on others.He said 10% of the eligible population – more than five million people – still had not received their jabs, and around nine out of 10 of those needing the most care in hospital were unvaccinated.They take up hospital beds that could have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

UK’s fading business confidence amid Omicron spread needs urgent action

It’s shaping up to be all too familiar. A worsening outlook in the pandemic, a government slow to react, and confidence fading fast among businesses and households. In many ways Christmas couldn’t come soon enough for Boris Johnson’s government, amid a storm of bad news as the prime minister’s Teflon ability to survive political scandal appears to be deserting him at last. But rather than acting as a distraction, the festive period merely highlights the serious problems facing the British economy that could make matters worse.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid: Ireland to force pubs and restaurants to close at 8pm as Omicron wave hits

Pubs and restaurants in Ireland will have to close at 8pm under new Covid restrictions designed to tackle “a massive rise in infections” linked to the Omicron variant.The Dublin government rejected calls from health experts to bring in an earlier closing time of 5pm for hospitality venues.Introducing the new measures, which will come into force on Sunday and last until 30 January, Micheal Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, warned that, “left unchecked this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy”.He said: “It spreads...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths

The UK has reported 93,045 new cases of Covid-19, with 111 more deaths.The figure marks an increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 477,229 new infections have been recorded, and 794 people have died.The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 omicron cases, taking the total number to 14,909.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Stricter measures ‘could be needed very soon to tackle Omicron spread’

Tougher pandemic measures could be brought in to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, reports have suggested, as ministers debate how to tackle the rising number of infections.The Financial Times reported that Boris Johnson was presented with a number of options on Friday under a so-called Plan C, ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.The newspaper quoted allies of the Prime Minister who claimed Mr Johnson still wanted to go down the guidance route, but that he also had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.And leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nightclubs are being ‘picked on again’ says club owner ahead of Welsh closures

The nightclub industry is being “picked on again” after the Welsh Government’s decision to close clubs ahead of New Year’s Eve the chairman of the board at Rekom UK, which owns three nightclubs in Wales has said.Peter Marks said Rekom UK will lose at least £200,000 from the closure of nightclubs Atik, Pryzm, Fiction in Wrexham Cardiff, and Swansea, after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measure alongside the reintroduction of social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses from December 27.The 61-year-old, who has been working in the nightclub sector for 40 years, called the move “a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Food banks report drop in donations despite fearing busiest Christmas yet

Food banks across the country have warned they are experiencing a drop in donations despite bracing for what many fear will be their busiest Christmas to date.As rising inflation and energy costs, the removal of the universal credit uplift, and the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic tightens the squeeze on household budgets, these increasingly vital community lifelines are also feeling the strain, The Independent has been told.In one new poll of 600 food banks and community causes, conducted by the donation platform Neighbourly, nearly 79 per cent reported witnessing a drop in donations in recent months.This is despite more...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Ireland’s hospitality venues to close at 8pm in bid to tackle Omicron threat

Ireland’s Cabinet has agreed to introduce an 8pm closing time for hospitality amid growing concern about the new Omicron variant.Ministers met on Friday evening to discuss recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).Nphet had recommended a 5pm curfew on hospitality and a cap on capacity at large outdoor events of 50%, or 5,000 people.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Omicron was here and we are going to see “a massive rise in infections”.“Left unchecked this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy.“It spreads...
WORLD
The Independent

No nightclub parties for New Year, says Drakeford

First Minister Mark Drakeford has not ruled out adding more Covid restrictions after Christmas, as he said there “won’t be any parties at nightclubs on New Year’s Eve”.He announced new legal measures that will come into force on December 27, to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.Mr Drakeford urged people to downsize their festive plans, saying his own celebrations would be “modest”.The rules to be introduced in 10 days are taken from the country’s Alert level 2, and include bringing back social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses.The Welsh Government said the plan currently does not include restrictions...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy