UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the Bank of...

www.stltoday.com

The Guardian

UK’s fading business confidence amid Omicron spread needs urgent action

It’s shaping up to be all too familiar. A worsening outlook in the pandemic, a government slow to react, and confidence fading fast among businesses and households. In many ways Christmas couldn’t come soon enough for Boris Johnson’s government, amid a storm of bad news as the prime minister’s Teflon ability to survive political scandal appears to be deserting him at last. But rather than acting as a distraction, the festive period merely highlights the serious problems facing the British economy that could make matters worse.
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
investing.com

Dollar in Demand Ahead of Fed Meeting; Hits One-Week High

Investing.com - The dollar climbed to a one-week high Tuesday ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to take a hawkish turn. Concerns over the Omicron Covid variant also boosted safe havens at the expense of higher-yielding currencies. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the...
Reuters

ECB to keep monetary options open -Villeroy

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The ECB will prize maintaining "optionality" in its monetary policy going forward, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with financial daily Les Echos published on Sunday. Leaving policymakers plenty of flexibility in the face of risks...
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
