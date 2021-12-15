ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosts NZ begin Women's ODI World Cup against West Indies

By Reuters
 4 days ago
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hosts New Zealand will begin their 2022 Women's ODI World Cup campaign against West Indies on March 4, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday as it released the schedule for the tournament.

Six-times champions Australia face holders England the following day and 2017 runners-up India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6.

The first semi-final will be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30, while Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second on March 31 and the final on April 3.

Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event through the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the last three teams to qualify, sealing their spots on the basis of rankings after a qualifying tournament was abandoned due to travel bans prompted by the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

