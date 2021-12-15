These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 117,856 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,046 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 60,849 infections in Pulaski County, or 15,465 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pulaski County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 239 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pulaski County, above the 227 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

