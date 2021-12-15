These Are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 193,236 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,292 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in New Orleans-Metairie, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,799 infections in Orleans Parish, or 12,267 for every 100,000 people.

Though Orleans Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 258 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, compared to 272 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).