ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

These Are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBaqr00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 193,236 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,292 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in New Orleans-Metairie, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,799 infections in Orleans Parish, or 12,267 for every 100,000 people.

Though Orleans Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 258 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, compared to 272 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Orleans Parish, LA 12,267 47,799 258 1,007
2 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 14,765 6,415 398 173
3 St. Bernard Parish, LA 15,470 7,069 217 99
4 Jefferson Parish, LA 16,242 70,701 272 1,182
5 St. James Parish, LA 16,660 3,558 328 70
6 St. Charles Parish, LA 17,136 9,035 243 128
7 Plaquemines Parish, LA 17,370 4,060 171 40
8 St. Tammany Parish, LA 17,691 44,599 292 737

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Unusually Cold Days on the Rise in These American Towns

Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth.  Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Parishes#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#The Baptist Parish
24/7 Wall St.

States COVID-19 Will Hit the Hardest by Christmas

The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in  America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one  person […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy