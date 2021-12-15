ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBZv000 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 102,151 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,188 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Augusta-Richmond County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,221 infections in Lincoln County, or 15,656 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 423 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 15,656 1,221 423 33
2 Aiken County, SC 16,618 27,740 213 356
3 McDuffie County, GA 16,699 3,590 363 78
4 Burke County, GA 16,776 3,783 381 86
5 Edgefield County, SC 17,020 4,556 220 59
6 Columbia County, GA 17,271 25,440 216 318
7 Richmond County, GA 17,780 35,821 368 742

