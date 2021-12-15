These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 199,296 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,242 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County in Oregon has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 42,911 infections in Washington County, or 7,375 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 71 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, below the 101 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).