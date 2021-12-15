These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 86,428 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,054 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,883 infections in Woodford County, or 14,879 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Woodford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 126 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, below the 148 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

