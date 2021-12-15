These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 265,951 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,521 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Howard County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,804 infections in Howard County, or 7,549 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Howard County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 91 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Howard County, below the 183 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).