These Are the Counties in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 141,732 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,188 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,124 infections in Yates County, or 8,493 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 136 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 159 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

