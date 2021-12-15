ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBUVN00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 41,914 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,379 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Roanoke is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,724 infections in Franklin County, or 11,957 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Franklin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Roanoke metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 203 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, below the 223 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, VA 11,957 6,724 203 114
2 Botetourt County, VA 12,961 4,306 175 58
3 Roanoke City, VA 13,234 13,184 259 258
4 Craig County, VA 13,436 687 196 10
5 Roanoke County, VA 13,938 13,044 198 185
6 Salem City, VA 15,553 3,969 286 73

Comments / 0

