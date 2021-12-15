ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBTce00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 223,258 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,299 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Logan County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,441 infections in Logan County, or 13,989 for every 100,000 people.

Though Logan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 250 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Logan County, compared to 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Logan County, OK 13,989 6,441 250 115
2 Lincoln County, OK 14,690 5,120 321 112
3 Grady County, OK 15,957 8,734 338 185
4 Oklahoma County, OK 15,969 124,882 241 1,887
5 Cleveland County, OK 16,558 45,821 220 609
6 Canadian County, OK 17,910 24,485 216 295
7 McClain County, OK 20,125 7,775 274 106

