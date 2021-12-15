These Are the Counties in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 171,903 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,448 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,318 infections in Osage County, or 15,468 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Osage County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 268 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, below the 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

