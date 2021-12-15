ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBP5k00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 942,046 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,896 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,693 infections in Austin County, or 12,491 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Austin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 189 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, below the 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Austin County, TX 12,491 3,693 189 56
2 Harris County, TX 12,813 589,735 209 9,611
3 Waller County, TX 13,273 6,635 174 87
4 Fort Bend County, TX 14,012 103,600 140 1,035
5 Liberty County, TX 16,147 13,218 441 361
6 Montgomery County, TX 16,182 89,722 202 1,121
7 Brazoria County, TX 17,260 61,099 242 858
8 Galveston County, TX 20,014 65,463 219 715
9 Chambers County, TX 22,042 8,881 146 59

