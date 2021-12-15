ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBOSF00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 63,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,639 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Huntington-Ashland than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,173 infections in Wayne County, or 15,164 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wayne County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Huntington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 226 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, below the 271 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, WV 15,164 6,173 226 92
2 Lincoln County, WV 15,623 3,293 256 54
3 Cabell County, WV 17,293 16,483 302 288
4 Putnam County, WV 17,577 9,958 252 143
5 Lawrence County, OH 17,898 10,850 284 172
6 Boyd County, KY 19,338 9,300 254 122
7 Greenup County, KY 19,938 7,131 282 101

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States COVID-19 Will Hit the Hardest by Christmas

The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in  America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one  person […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 3.7 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to New Mexico. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools votes to extend mandatory mask requirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted 4-3 to extend the mandatory mask requirement into January. Everyone will be asked to wear face coverings in district buildings, facilities, and transportation. Masking will be optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
247wallst.com

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in America

Home prices surged 14.6% in April, the largest increase in more than three decades, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller property value index. It was the 11th straight month home prices had increased. The increase was partly the result of Americans seeking to move after experiencing the COVID-19 lockdowns.  However, there are some parts of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Safest City

What makes a city safe? Lack of crime? Good hospitals and high hospitals per 100,000 people? Streets with low accident rates? Clean air? In the day and age, tough COVID-19 restrictions? Clearly, the answer is subjects based on people’s age, health, and individual anxieties about what is safe and what isn’t. We decided to focus […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy