Dallas, TX

These Are the Counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBNZW00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,203,659 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,591 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,222 infections in Hunt County, or 12,178 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 339 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 216 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hunt County, TX 12,178 11,222 339 312
2 Denton County, TX 13,927 112,396 133 1,072
3 Collin County, TX 14,182 133,928 125 1,182
4 Dallas County, TX 16,125 417,081 218 5,651
5 Somervell County, TX 17,282 1,511 286 25
6 Hood County, TX 17,487 9,950 376 214
7 Johnson County, TX 18,050 29,508 354 578
8 Wise County, TX 18,051 11,668 320 207
9 Tarrant County, TX 18,556 374,827 245 4,943
10 Rockwall County, TX 19,166 17,947 238 223
11 Parker County, TX 19,262 25,003 270 350
12 Ellis County, TX 20,276 34,233 287 485
13 Kaufman County, TX 20,507 24,385 376 447

