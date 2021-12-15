These Are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 406,896 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,477 infections in Bandera County, or 11,382 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bandera County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 289 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).