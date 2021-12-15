ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBLo400 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 216,028 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,808 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,230 infections in Floyd County, or 15,923 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 298 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 230 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Floyd County, IN 15,923 12,230 298 229
2 Trimble County, KY 16,082 1,389 289 25
3 Bullitt County, KY 16,535 13,140 190 151
4 Shelby County, KY 16,558 7,747 250 117
5 Jefferson County, KY 16,823 129,059 227 1,740
6 Oldham County, KY 16,855 11,019 164 107
7 Spencer County, KY 17,724 3,234 219 40
8 Clark County, IN 17,768 20,558 242 280
9 Harrison County, IN 17,957 7,131 252 100
10 Henry County, KY 18,427 2,914 221 35
11 Scott County, IN 21,240 5,043 337 80
12 Washington County, KY 21,333 2,564 408 49

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Jefferson County, KY
Health
Jefferson County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
24/7 Wall St.

Unusually Cold Days on the Rise in These American Towns

Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth.  Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy