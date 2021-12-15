These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 216,028 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,808 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,230 infections in Floyd County, or 15,923 for every 100,000 people.
Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.
There have been a total of 298 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 230 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Floyd County, IN
|15,923
|12,230
|298
|229
|2
|Trimble County, KY
|16,082
|1,389
|289
|25
|3
|Bullitt County, KY
|16,535
|13,140
|190
|151
|4
|Shelby County, KY
|16,558
|7,747
|250
|117
|5
|Jefferson County, KY
|16,823
|129,059
|227
|1,740
|6
|Oldham County, KY
|16,855
|11,019
|164
|107
|7
|Spencer County, KY
|17,724
|3,234
|219
|40
|8
|Clark County, IN
|17,768
|20,558
|242
|280
|9
|Harrison County, IN
|17,957
|7,131
|252
|100
|10
|Henry County, KY
|18,427
|2,914
|221
|35
|11
|Scott County, IN
|21,240
|5,043
|337
|80
|12
|Washington County, KY
|21,333
|2,564
|408
|49
