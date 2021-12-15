These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 328,760 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,377 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,826 infections in Brown County, or 12,146 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brown County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Indianapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 333 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brown County, above the 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

