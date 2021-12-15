ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBI9t00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 784,740 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,929 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,651 infections in Cecil County, or 9,414 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 189 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 243 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cecil County, MD 9,414 9,651 189 194
2 Chester County, PA 11,111 57,459 177 916
3 Montgomery County, PA 11,669 95,838 235 1,930
4 Delaware County, PA 12,072 68,028 273 1,536
5 Philadelphia County, PA 12,418 195,644 262 4,135
6 Bucks County, PA 13,003 81,450 239 1,497
7 Burlington County, NJ 13,626 60,822 221 986
8 Salem County, NJ 13,973 8,850 338 214
9 Camden County, NJ 14,653 74,347 294 1,493
10 Gloucester County, NJ 14,674 42,681 260 757
11 New Castle County, DE 16,207 89,970 193 1,074

